Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $169,540.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00006638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

