Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,254 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 649,541 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,827,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,158,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 355,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNW stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

