GeoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $814,232.99 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $814,232.99 and $1,410.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00394283 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,149.33 or 0.99550136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058209 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

