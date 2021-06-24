Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,207 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Arrow Electronics worth $106,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 41,312 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

