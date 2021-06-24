Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 276,228 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $108,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after acquiring an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

