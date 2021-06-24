Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $109,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $256.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.