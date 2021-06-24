Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,046 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Berry Global Group worth $100,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,621,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90.
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
