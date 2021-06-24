Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,046 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Berry Global Group worth $100,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,621,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

