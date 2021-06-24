Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gap were worth $102,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth $263,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,045 shares of company stock worth $8,552,272. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

