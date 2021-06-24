Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 208,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $112,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

