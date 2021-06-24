Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 329 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

