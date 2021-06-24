Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

