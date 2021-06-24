Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 225,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,542,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.
  • On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Shares of TSE GRC opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.