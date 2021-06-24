Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

GRNNF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

