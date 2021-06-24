Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,823 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,823 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.