Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of DHI Group worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

