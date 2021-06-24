Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

