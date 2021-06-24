Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $640,000 in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $887.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

