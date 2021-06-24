Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

