Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 15,685 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

