Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $717.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

