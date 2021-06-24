Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SC opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

