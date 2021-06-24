Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP Takes $31.13 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,131,000. Trupanion accounts for about 13.0% of Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

