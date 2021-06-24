GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Position Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.