Grid+ Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.77 million and $52,304.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

