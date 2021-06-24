GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $43.97 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.88 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

