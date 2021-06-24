Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,979 shares.The stock last traded at $106.48 and had previously closed at $109.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

