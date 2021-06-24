Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,979 shares.The stock last traded at $106.48 and had previously closed at $109.89.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.