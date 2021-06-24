Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

