Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,880,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTPBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

GTPBU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 150,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

