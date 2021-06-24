Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 103,148 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 106,504 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 256,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 608,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

