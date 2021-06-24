Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.74 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $1,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $710.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $679.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

