Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $47.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $47,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 29,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,056. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.