Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $60.44 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

LMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.29. 38,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

