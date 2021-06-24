Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,276,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $985,000.

RXRAU stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

