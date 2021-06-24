Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $574.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $579.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

