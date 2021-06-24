Guider (GDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $9,317.12 and $38.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GDR is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

