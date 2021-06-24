Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.76. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $281,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

