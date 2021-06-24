H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NYSE:FUL opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.