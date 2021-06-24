Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,919 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 98,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

