Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $577.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 396,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Harsco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

