Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 10%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,429,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,044,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

