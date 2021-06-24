Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

HWG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £461.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.66.

In other news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

