Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.98. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 2,787 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

