Hayden Brown Sells 30,524 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.50 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

