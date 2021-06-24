HC Wainwright Increases Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GROY opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It acquires royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

