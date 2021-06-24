HC Wainwright Increases Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GROY opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
