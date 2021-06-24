Head-To-Head Analysis: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alithya Group and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -5.99% -15.25% -7.11% AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alithya Group and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 63.29%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.65 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.96 AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.52 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.69

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Alithya Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.