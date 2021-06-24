Head-To-Head Comparison: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) vs. Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BAE Systems and Premier Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 3 9 0 2.75 Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Premier Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.11 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.09 Premier Foods $1.08 billion 1.17 $59.12 million $0.39 18.85

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods. BAE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Premier Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C5ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. Its products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. The company offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through online channels. Premier Foods plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

