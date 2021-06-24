Head-To-Head Contrast: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, meaning that its share price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 13.22 $349.25 million $2.69 66.71

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Etsy 23.46% 73.44% 21.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARTISTdirect and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 0 19 0 2.90

Etsy has a consensus price target of $218.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Etsy beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

