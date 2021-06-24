Head-To-Head Review: PureTech Health (PRTC) vs. Its Rivals

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PureTech Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureTech Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $11.77 million $5.99 million 2,503.50 PureTech Health Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

PureTech Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureTech Health. PureTech Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PureTech Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 PureTech Health Competitors 4633 17685 38905 768 2.58

PureTech Health currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.48%. Given PureTech Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureTech Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A PureTech Health Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

