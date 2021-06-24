HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

