Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWRU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of Powered Brands stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.